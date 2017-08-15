Accessibility links

More Than 200 People Dead Across South Asia in Monsoon Flooding

  • VOA News
Flood affected boys move on a banana raft near partially submerged houses in Morigaon district east of Gauhati, Assam, India, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

More than 200 people are dead after several days of flash flooding and mudslides across India, Nepal and Bangladesh, while millions of others have been displaced.

The majority of the deaths have been reported in southern lowlands of Nepal, where officials say more than 100 people were killed by flooding that left several villages underwater.

At least 70 people are also dead across three states in northeastern India, while at least 25 deaths have been reported in neighboring Bangladesh.

Security forces across the region have been deployed to rescue residents marooned on the rooftops of their flooded homes, deliver emergency supplies and establish emergency shelters.

Heavy rains accompanied by deadly flooding and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season, which stretches from June to September.

