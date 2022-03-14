More Than 30 People in Burkina Faso Killed in Armed Attacks 

Armed militants killed at least eight people who were collecting water in a town in northern Burkina Faso on Monday morning, its mayor said, bringing the total killed in three days of violence in the restive area above 30.

Monday's attack took place in Arbinda in the province of Soum, which has suffered several deadly raids by Islamist militants linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State that for years have sought to gain control over a swath of arid terrain where Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger meet.

Mayor Boureima Werem told Reuters that insurgents have been targeting water towers and pumps in recent weeks in an apparent new tactic.

In separate incidents in northern Burkina Faso, at least 15 people, including 13 military police officers, were killed in Namentenga province on Sunday, the military police said. On Saturday, nine people were killed in an assault on an informal gold mine in the province of Oudalan, a security source said.

A campaign of violence has already killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes in the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert. Killings have persisted despite the presence of thousands of foreign troops, undermining faith in elected governments in the region.

Frustration over the lack of government control led to protests in Burkina Faso that culminated in a military coup in January. A military junta in Mali took power in August 2020.

Turmoil in the Sahel started when militants took over Mali's desert north in 2012, prompting France to intervene the following year in an attempt to push them back. But the insurgents have regrouped in recent years and seized territory.