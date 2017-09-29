More US Strikes Kill Several IS Fighters in Libya

U.S. airstrikes have killed more Islamic State fighters in Libya — the second such attack in the North African nation in less than a week.

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord [GNA], U.S. forces conducted two precision airstrikes in Libya against ISIS militants on Tuesday, September 26, at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time, killing several ISIS militants," U.S. Africa Command, which overseas American military operations on the continent, announced Thursday in a statement.

The strike occurred approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Sirte, a former stronghold of the terror group, according to the statement.

Four days earlier, six U.S. precision strikes targeted a camp used to move Islamic State fighters in and out of the country, killing 17 militants and destroying three IS vehicles.

U.S. Africa Command said the camp, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of Sirte, also was used to plot attacks and stockpile weapons.