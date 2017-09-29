Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

More US Strikes Kill Several IS Fighters in Libya

FILE - Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government patrol to prevent Islamic State resurgence on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, Aug. 4, 2017.
PENTAGON — 

U.S. airstrikes have killed more Islamic State fighters in Libya — the second such attack in the North African nation in less than a week.

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord [GNA], U.S. forces conducted two precision airstrikes in Libya against ISIS militants on Tuesday, September 26, at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time, killing several ISIS militants," U.S. Africa Command, which overseas American military operations on the continent, announced Thursday in a statement.

The strike occurred approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Sirte, a former stronghold of the terror group, according to the statement.

Four days earlier, six U.S. precision strikes targeted a camp used to move Islamic State fighters in and out of the country, killing 17 militants and destroying three IS vehicles.

U.S. Africa Command said the camp, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of Sirte, also was used to plot attacks and stockpile weapons.

  • 16x9 Image

    Carla Babb

    Carla is VOA's Pentagon correspondent covering defense and international security issues. Her datelines include Ukraine, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Korea.

    FOLLOW Subscribe

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG