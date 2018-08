Churches, temples and synagogues are built to reflect the perfection of the God or gods people worship. They depict beauty through paintings, colored glass or the images that portray deities and stories from holy books. But mosques present a different challenge. Images are forbidden in Islam, so beauty is often depicted in the ornate calligraphy of passages from the Quran. VOA's Rebaz Majeed spent a day with a Persian calligrapher in Sulaymaniyah in Iraq. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.