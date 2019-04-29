Cyclone Kenneth Continues To Drench Mozambique

Rain-soaked Mozambique is bracing for still more rain from Cyclone Kenneth.

"It's been raining hard since Sunday morning," said Deborah Nguyen, spokeswoman for the U.N. World Food Program. "We are very worried because, according to the forecasts, heavy rain is expected for the next four days."

The rain is causing floods and landslides already. More rain will add more misery, cutting off roads that aid groups are using to transport urgently needed supplies, including food and medicine.

Nearly 200,000 people are in danger in the northern city of Pemba.

Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management said Sunday more than 23,000 people have no shelter and nearly 35,000 homes have been partly or completely destroyed.

Prime Minister Carlos Do Rosario said the death toll from Kenneth stands at five. Before reaching Mozambique, Kenneth swept over the island nation of Comoros, killing three people.

On Sunday, the U.N. released $13 million to "provide lifesaving food, shelter, health, water and sanitation assistance to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth."

Kenneth is the second cyclone to hit the impoverished southern African country in six weeks.