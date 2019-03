The World Health Organization is sending 900,000 oral cholera vaccines to Mozambique, where the first cases of cholera were reported Wednesday. The organization is warning of a "second disaster" if waterborne diseases spread in cyclone-devastated Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. More than 700 people have died in the three countries since the cyclone made landfall March 14. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Doctors Without Borders and World Food Program are in Mozambique to provide emergency aid.