Mueller Seeks May Trial for Manafort, Gates

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller is requesting a May 14 trial date for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate, Richard Gates, on charges of money laundering, tax fraud and failing to register as a foreign agent working on behalf of the Ukrainian government.

The date was included in court papers filed Friday by the Mueller team, which is investigating allegations of ties between Russia and the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

The Mueller team is expected to formally request the court date January 16 at a status conference, which is meant to keep the judge apprised of progress in the case.

Earlier, the team said it had found more than 590,000 relevant items in its investigation, including financial records, records from vendors identified in Manafort's and Gates' indictment, emails and corporate records. They have highlighted 2,200 documents that the federal government has deemed "hot," or especially important, items.

Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges on which they were indicted in October. Both are under house arrest because they are considered flight risks. Manafort's bond has been set at $10 million and Gates' at $5 million.

The two were indicted after the Mueller probe unearthed evidence that Manafort served as a lobbyist for a Russia-friendly political party in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, two former Trump associates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former foreign policy campaign aide George Papadopoulos, have pleaded guilty of lying to investigators.