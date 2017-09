A rush-hour stampede at a railway station in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 20, a hospital official said.

Police said the stampede at the Elphinstone railway station was triggered by a rumor that a pedestrian overpass collapsed after concrete chunks fell. Chaos prevailed as people surged forward to leave the bridge.



Paramedics have taken the injured to a hospital, the police control room said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.