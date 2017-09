The division of the Indian subcontinent by British rulers into two countries 70 years ago led to the largest mass migration in modern history, with more than 12 million people displaced and half a million killed. Hindus and Sikhs crossed into India, and Muslims to Pakistan after independence in 1947. The first museum to record the traumatic legacy has opened in Amritsar city in Punjab the northern state torn by the worst sectarian violence during partition. Anjana Pasricha reports.