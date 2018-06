Mansoor Shams believes the best way to understand a person is to walk a mile in their shoes. He's the founder of MuslimMarine.org and a member of the Veterans for American Ideals. He recently started a new initiative with other Marine veterans called "#29For29", which utilizes the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to promote understanding and to break down long-held misconceptions about Islam. VOA's Niala Mohammad has more.