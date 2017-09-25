Mass Graves of Slain Hindus Found in Northern Myanmar

Mass graves of dozens of slain Hindus have been found in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state, according to government officials.

Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Minister Dr. Win Myat Aye told VOA’s Burmese Service he witnessed another 17 bodies recovered Monday, after 25 bodies were found in two mass graves a day earlier. Aye said most bodies were of women and children, many with their hands tied, and some which had been beheaded.

Aye and a police chief both told VOA Burmese they believe the bodies belong to more than 100 Hindus who have been missing for a month.

The military, which said it discovered two mud pits with 28 Hindu corpses Sunday outside the village of Ye Baw Kyaw in northern Rakhine, has blamed Rohingya "extremist terrorists" for the killings.

Myanmar branded the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army a terrorist organization after it carried out deadly attacks on police and army posts on August 25, prompting a military crackdown that has caused more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh and resulted in widespread claims of atrocities and ethnic cleansing.