NATO to Expel Russian Diplomats as Part of International Response to Ex-Spy Poisoning

NATO has announced it is expelling seven Russian diplomats and denying accreditation to three others as part of a "broad, strong and coordinated" international response to the nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.

"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for three others," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. "This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behavior."

Stoltenberg noted the North Atlantic Council has also reduced the maximum size of the Russian mission to NATO by 10 people to a total of 20.

Mass expulsions



The move follows similar action by the United States and more than 20 other countries in the wake of the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who were found unconscious on a Salisbury park bench earlier this month. The U.S., Britain and other Western nations blamed Russia for the attack.

"Our actions reflect the serious security concerns expressed by all allies, and are part of the coordinated international effort to respond to Russia's behavior," the NATO secretary-general said Tuesday. "Today's decision does not change NATO's policy toward Russia."

Moscow has denied any involvement and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the the mass expulsions were the result of "colossal pressure" by Washington.

The U.S. Monday ordered 60 Russian diplomats accused of being spies to leave the country within a week and ordered the closure, by April 2, of Russia’s consulate in the Pacific port city of Seattle in the state of Washington.

Lavrov said Moscow will respond to the U.S. move within a week.

The White House said during a Tuesday phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the joint announcements from NATO and others partners "to expel undeclared Russian intelligence officers in solidarity with the United Kingdom and in response to Russia's reckless use of chemical weapons."

And at the Pentagon Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis criticized what he called Russia's "pretty obvious" use of a "weapon of mass destruction, a chemical agent for the first time in Europe since World War II."

He noted the mechanism of Russia and NATO working together "regrettably, by Russia's choice, is a thing of the past," due to Moscow's actions.

"Russia has chosen to be a strategic competitor even to the point of reckless acts, and that's the only thing it can be called, to the innocent people in Salisbury who were exposed possibly to the potential of being murdered by this stuff," Mattis told reporters.

President Donald Trump, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin last Tuesday, has been involved in the discussions to expel the diplomats, according to officials.

"This is absolutely his decision," emphasized a senior U.S. official in the call with reporters.

"The president spoke with many foreign leaders, our European allies and others, and encouraged them to join the United States in this announcement," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters. He added the action is "significant in degrading their intelligence capabilities around the world, not just in the United States."

Shah repeatedly stated the Trump administration stands ready to build a better relationship with Russia, "but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government’s behavior."

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Alexander Vershbow, an Atlantic Council distinguished fellow, tells VOA: "Russian fingerprints were clearly on this attack, and a stiff response was necessary. I personally think an even tougher response is still justified, including some of the targeted sanctions on the big oligarchs that are close to Putin to show that those who support a system that sponsors aggression of this kind will pay an increasing price, if this keeps going."

The expulsion order covers 48 Russians at the embassy as well as consulates in the United States and 12 assigned to Moscow’s mission at the United Nations in New York City who "abused their privilege of residence," according to a senior U.S. official.

All those being expelled are considered spies who "hide behind the veneer of diplomatic immunity while engaging in espionage activities," according to a senior administration official.

If Russia retaliates against the United States for the expulsions, Washington could take further action, according to a senior U.S. official, hinting that some of the dozens of other suspected Russian spies allowed to remain in the country could also face banishment.

Stephen Fortescue, an honorary associate professor at the University of New South Wales in Russian politics and economics, told VOA he thinks Russia was responsible for the attack and that it was meant to serve as a message to current and potential defectors that the government could get to them at any time.

"My guess is that the Russians, if they did it, probably didn’t expect this sort of coordinated response," Fortescue said.

Jeff Seldin, Steve Herman, VOA Russian Service, Victor Beattie contributed to this report.