Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Nearly a Decade On, Over 80 of Nigeria’s ‘Chibok Girls’ Still in Captivity

Nearly a Decade On, Over 80 of Nigeria’s ‘Chibok Girls’ Still in Captivity
Embed
Nearly a Decade On, Over 80 of Nigeria’s ‘Chibok Girls’ Still in Captivity

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00
Download

Nigeria’s military this month rescued three more schoolgirls abducted by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram more than nine years ago in northeastern Borno state. In that 2014 incident, Boko Haram raided a government secondary school in the town of Chibok and seized nearly three hundred schoolgirls. Many of the girls have been freed through negotiations, but scores more remain captive. From Abuja, Timothy Obiezu has this report, narrated by Vincent Makori.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG