Neither Animal Nor Plant - Fungi is a Kingdom on its Own

The various species that make up the plant kingdom and the animal kingdom are not the only forms of life on our planet. There is another unique category of life: they are the vast and often strange species that make up the kingdom of fungi. Scientists say there are millions of different fungal species - from mushrooms to molds and yeast. Scientists and policymakers have called for more research, saying we ignore these vital life forms at our peril. Faith Lapidus reports.
