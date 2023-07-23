Netanyahu Pacemaker Implant Was Successful 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a pacemaker successfully implanted Sunday.

His doctors said the 73-year-old politician is expected to be released later in the day.

Netanyahu had a heart monitor implanted a week ago after a dehydration bout.

His medical procedures come as Israel is experiencing massive protests because of the government’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system.

A final vote on the overhaul is scheduled for Monday.

If Netanyahu is released Sunday, he will likely participate in Monday’s vote. The Sunday Cabinet meeting has been postponed.