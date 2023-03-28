Netanyahu Pauses Controversial Judicial Overhaul Plan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he was delaying controversial judicial overhaul legislation that brought tens of thousands of protesting Israelis out on the streets and temporarily shut down the country with a general workers strike. Key among the demonstrators were Israeli army reservists who said they would not report for duty if the legislation was passed. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen