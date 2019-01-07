Netanyahu Rejects Corruption Allegations in Live Address

In what was billed as a "dramatic announcement," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a prime-time address to again dismiss a series of corruption allegations against him.

Netanyahu said Monday that it would be "unjust" for him to be indicted ahead of early elections called for April 9. He also said he had been denied the chance to confront state witnesses in person. He offered to confront them on live television, saying: "What are they afraid of? What do they have to hide?"



Police have recommended that Netanyahu be indicted in three corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would not give up his re-election campaign or resign his office if charged.