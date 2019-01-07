Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Netanyahu Rejects Corruption Allegations in Live Address

  • Associated Press
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Nov. 18, 2018.

JERUSALEM — 

In what was billed as a "dramatic announcement," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a prime-time address to again dismiss a series of corruption allegations against him.

Netanyahu said Monday that it would be "unjust" for him to be indicted ahead of early elections called for April 9. He also said he had been denied the chance to confront state witnesses in person. He offered to confront them on live television, saying: "What are they afraid of? What do they have to hide?"

Police have recommended that Netanyahu be indicted in three corruption cases. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would not give up his re-election campaign or resign his office if charged.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG