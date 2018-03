A first-of-its-kind photo exhibition has opened in Jerusalem featuring images of the Holocaust, the state-sponsored persecution and killing of 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime and its collaborators during World War II. As VOA's Michael Lipin explains, organizers of the Yad Vashem exhibition say one of their goals is to explain the manipulation of Holocaust images for malign purposes. Warning: Some images in this report may be considered disturbing or offensive.