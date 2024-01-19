Student Union
New Federal Financial Aid Form Is Running Into Trouble
The U.S. government uses a form called the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for financial aid.
An overhaul of the form promised to simplify things for students, but many are running into glitches on the website.
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has more for The Washington Post. (January 2024)
Schools Offering the Most Aid to International Students
Sarah Wood of US News & World Report has rounded up the most financially generous universities for international students.
Topping the list is Connecticut’s Wesleyan University, which offers about $83,000 on average to every international student. (December 2023)
Heading to the US to Study? Here's Your To-Do List
ChartAttack.com has a checklist for international students to make the adventure as smooth as possible.
It includes:
- Getting student health insurance
- Planning your economic blueprint
- Setting the stage for academic success
Read the full list here. (December 2023)
Wisconsin Schools Look to Draw More International Students
The Universities of Wisconsin aim to double its international student population in the next five years.
Madison.com has an article on the hows and whys. (December 2023)
Students Want More Faculty Involvement in Career Preparation
College students want more faculty and adviser involvement as they prepare for careers, according to a Student Voice survey from Inside Higher Ed.
Students are looking for academic experiences that incorporate passion, practicality and breadth, and they want programs that prepare them for life after college. (December 2023)