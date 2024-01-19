Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

New Federal Financial Aid Form Is Running Into Trouble

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, photo, a student works on her laptop on the campus of the University of New Mexico near a statue of the school's mascot, the Lobo, in Albuquerque.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, photo, a student works on her laptop on the campus of the University of New Mexico near a statue of the school's mascot, the Lobo, in Albuquerque.

The U.S. government uses a form called the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for financial aid.

An overhaul of the form promised to simplify things for students, but many are running into glitches on the website.

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has more for The Washington Post. (January 2024)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

Schools Offering the Most Aid to International Students

FILE - The main green of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., is pictured on May 6, 2009.
FILE - The main green of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., is pictured on May 6, 2009.

Sarah Wood of US News & World Report has rounded up the most financially generous universities for international students.

Topping the list is Connecticut’s Wesleyan University, which offers about $83,000 on average to every international student. (December 2023)

Read more

Heading to the US to Study? Here's Your To-Do List

FILE - People take photographs near a John Harvard statue, Jan. 2, 2024, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass.
FILE - People take photographs near a John Harvard statue, Jan. 2, 2024, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass.

ChartAttack.com has a checklist for international students to make the adventure as smooth as possible.

It includes:

  • Getting student health insurance
  • Planning your economic blueprint
  • Setting the stage for academic success

Read the full list here. (December 2023)

Read more

Wisconsin Schools Look to Draw More International Students

FILE - The commencement address is given during graduation at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on May 12, 2018.
FILE - The commencement address is given during graduation at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on May 12, 2018.

The Universities of Wisconsin aim to double its international student population in the next five years.

Madison.com has an article on the hows and whys. (December 2023)

Read more

Students Want More Faculty Involvement in Career Preparation

FILE - Members of the Boston College faculty walk into Alumni Stadium during the 2014 Boston College commencement ceremony, May 19, 2014, in Boston.
FILE - Members of the Boston College faculty walk into Alumni Stadium during the 2014 Boston College commencement ceremony, May 19, 2014, in Boston.

College students want more faculty and adviser involvement as they prepare for careers, according to a Student Voice survey from Inside Higher Ed.

Students are looking for academic experiences that incorporate passion, practicality and breadth, and they want programs that prepare them for life after college. (December 2023)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG