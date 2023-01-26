New Hampshire Vows to Keep First-in-Nation Primary in 2024

There’s a big political mess in New Hampshire. The White House wants to move the first presidential primary from its long-established home to the more ethnically diverse South Carolina, a state seen as more voter-friendly for incumbent Joe Biden. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman, in Manchester, New Hampshire, reports voters there are firmly opposed to the change proposed for next year and vow their primary will go on as planned no matter the objections from out-of-state Democratic Party bosses. Camera and edit: Adam Greenbaum, Contributor: Anita Powell at the White House