New Holocaust and Genocide Exhibit Opens in Johannesburg

Twenty-five years have passed since Rwanda's horrific genocide, but for survivor Sylvestre Sendacyeye, the memories remain fresh. He was one of several survivors of genocides — stretching as far back as the mass slaughter of Jews during World War II — on hand to commemorate the opening of a new, permanent exhibition at the Holocaust and Genocide Center in Johannesburg. While the events may seem long ago, and far away from South Africa, curators say the lessons are more important today than ever. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.