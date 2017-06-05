New Raids, Detentions in London Attack Investigation

London police carried out more raids Monday in connection with their investigation into Saturday's attack that killed seven people and wounded more than 50 others.

Authorities said the Counter Terrorism Command detained "a number" of people during searches at locations in the Newham and Barking areas.

The new detentions add to the 12 people police said had been arrested as of late Sunday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq news agency.

The violence began with a van striking pedestrians on London Bridge. Police say three men armed with knives then got out of the van and went to a nearby market area where they stabbed numerous people.

Authorities said armed officers shot the three attackers dead within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services. They said canisters the attackers wore, making them look like suicide bombers, were fake.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that police believe the three who were shot dead by police were the only attackers.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that three terrorist attacks in Britain in the last three months are "bound together by the evil ideology of Islamist extremism."

There is "far too much tolerance for extremism in our country," May said. "We need to be more robust in identifying and stamping out extremism in public service and across society... it's time to say enough is enough."

May said Saturday's attack does not appear to be connected to the a suicide bombing last month that killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester or another attack on pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March.

But she said "terrorism breeds terrorism" and that the perpetrators are "copying one another."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack saying, "There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

Farhad Ahmad, a London Imam, told Sky News "people need to be told that there is no support for this in Islam at all."

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates each issued statements condemning the attack and expressing support for Britain.

At a Mass marking Pentecost, the end of the Easter season, Pope Francis asked for prayers for the victims and their families. He also prayed for "peace to the whole world" and for the wounds of war and terrorism to be healed.

Before their Champions Trophy match in Birmingham, rival cricket teams from India and Pakistan observed a moment of silence for the victims.

A moment of silence also was held in Manchester, where American pop singer Ariana Grande returned to headline an all-star concert to raise money for the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing.

Fifty-thousand people, including some who were wounded in the concert attack, attended the show, which raised more than $2.5 million.

President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating the “brutal terror attacks” in London during a telephone call with Prime Minister May.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was in close contact with British authorities.

“At this time,” an official statement said, “we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States” as a result of the London attack.

President Trump also tweeted that the attacks emphasized the correctness of his strict policies on immigration. Other users of social media, both in the U.S. and in Britain, criticized Trump.