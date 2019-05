The United Nations released a global report on the environment this week. It says the decline of nature is unprecedented and species extinction is accelerating. The study warns that many factors are having a severe impact, including climate change, pollution, deforestation, and invasive plants and animals. In South Africa, the Garden Route National Park is a place where a large number of invasive plants have taken over. VOA's Deborah Block tells us how officials are working to keep them at bay.