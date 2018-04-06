New Service Robots Gaining Popularity in Europe

Accessibility links

Robots are constantly adding new skills to their repertoire. In Italy, the first dedicated interactive service robot, "Robby the hotel concierge" and his brother, "Cayuki the car salesman," are taking the country by storm with their technological efficiencies. In Finland, another kind of robot - "Elias" is thrilling classrooms with his language and dancing skills. As VOA's Mariama Diallo reports, the next generation of robots is ready to serve, educate and entertain the masses.

