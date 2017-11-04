NYC Police Collect Evidence for Possible Weinstein Arrest Warrant

The New York City Police Department said Friday that it had a credible narrative from an unidentified woman who has made a rape allegation against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and was gathering evidence for a possible arrest warrant.

Reuters requests for comment from Weinstein's representative and his attorney were not immediately answered.

Robert Boyce, the police department's deputy chief of detectives, said at a news conference that the alleged victim "put forth a credible and detailed narrative."

"We have an actual case here," Boyce said.

He said the police department became aware of the accusation October 25. Boyce said it was a seven-year-old case and "we have to move forward gathering evidence."

Boyce said that because Weinstein was out of state, the police department would need a court-ordered warrant for any arrest.

More than 50 women have claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades.

Encounters denied

Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.

Boyce said police had spoken to the woman and "we found corroboration along the way."

He said the NYPD was working on the case with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

"Right now [Weinstein] poses no threat to anybody in New York City. He's out of state. So it's a continuing investigation," Boyce told reporters.

Earlier Friday, in response to media reports, Joan Vollero, a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., told Reuters, "A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light."

Police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and London have also said they are investigating sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, but no charges have been brought against him.