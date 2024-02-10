Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

New York Aims to Aid International Student Start-Ups

FILE - New York University in New York, Dec. 16, 2021.
FILE - New York University in New York, Dec. 16, 2021.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to boost entrepreneurship opportunities for immigrants to the U.S., including international students.

She's proposed offering grants to colleges and universities to help international entrepreneurs remain in New York and launch start-ups.

The PIE News, a website devoted to news and business analysis for international education professionals, has the story. (January 2024)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

International Student Finds School Resources Aid in Adjustment Challenges

FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley, campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, California.
FILE - Students walk through Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley, campus on March 29, 2022, in Berkeley, California.

In Ithaca College's student newspaper, a student from Ukraine who's studying at the New York school writes about some of the challenges of studying abroad.

"International students are always the ones who have to live up to new standards and societal expectations, constantly challenging themselves to fit in and find a sense of belonging," writes Sonya Mukhina.

It can be tough, Mukhina writes, and she offers some tips. "In my opinion, taking advantage of the given resources, such as the college’s International Peer Mentor program, social gatherings organized by the Office of International Programs and various clubs, could be a good opportunity to reduce anxiety and find comfort," she says.

Read the full story here. (January 2024)

Read more

Higher Education Reform Becomes Key Topic of 2024 US Elections

FILE - Voting booths are set up in a high school gymnasium in Hollis, N.H., Jan. 22, 2024.
FILE - Voting booths are set up in a high school gymnasium in Hollis, N.H., Jan. 22, 2024.

From classroom offerings and degree programs to free speech issues, American college campuses are topics of debate as the 2024 election season gets underway.

Joy Liwang, writing in University Herald, explains the dynamics of proposed reforms and the potential impacts on colleges and universities. (January 2024)

Read more

Student Urges US to Ease Online Class Restrictions for International Students

FILE - Students walk through the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 1, 2016.
FILE - Students walk through the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 1, 2016.

A student at Temple University in Philadelphia wants the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ease restrictions of online classes for international college students.

"Taking online classes can mark the difference between a successful and unsuccessful semester, and international students should have the same opportunities," writes Valeria Uribe for The Temple News, the student newspaper.

Read her piece here. (January 2024)

Read more

International Students Coming to US: Avoid These Pitfalls

FILE - Students walk across the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2023.
FILE - Students walk across the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2023.

US News & World Report has some tips for international students studying in the U.S.

Here's a look at 12 mistakes international students should avoid making. (January 2024)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG