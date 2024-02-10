Student Union
New York Aims to Aid International Student Start-Ups
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to boost entrepreneurship opportunities for immigrants to the U.S., including international students.
She's proposed offering grants to colleges and universities to help international entrepreneurs remain in New York and launch start-ups.
The PIE News, a website devoted to news and business analysis for international education professionals, has the story. (January 2024)
International Student Finds School Resources Aid in Adjustment Challenges
In Ithaca College's student newspaper, a student from Ukraine who's studying at the New York school writes about some of the challenges of studying abroad.
"International students are always the ones who have to live up to new standards and societal expectations, constantly challenging themselves to fit in and find a sense of belonging," writes Sonya Mukhina.
It can be tough, Mukhina writes, and she offers some tips. "In my opinion, taking advantage of the given resources, such as the college’s International Peer Mentor program, social gatherings organized by the Office of International Programs and various clubs, could be a good opportunity to reduce anxiety and find comfort," she says.
Read the full story here. (January 2024)
Higher Education Reform Becomes Key Topic of 2024 US Elections
From classroom offerings and degree programs to free speech issues, American college campuses are topics of debate as the 2024 election season gets underway.
Joy Liwang, writing in University Herald, explains the dynamics of proposed reforms and the potential impacts on colleges and universities. (January 2024)
Student Urges US to Ease Online Class Restrictions for International Students
A student at Temple University in Philadelphia wants the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ease restrictions of online classes for international college students.
"Taking online classes can mark the difference between a successful and unsuccessful semester, and international students should have the same opportunities," writes Valeria Uribe for The Temple News, the student newspaper.
Read her piece here. (January 2024)
International Students Coming to US: Avoid These Pitfalls
US News & World Report has some tips for international students studying in the U.S.
Here's a look at 12 mistakes international students should avoid making. (January 2024)