New Zealand Bracing for Cyclone Gabrielle

New Zealand is bracing for the remains of Cyclone Gabrielle.

MetService, the country’s weather service, said Gabrielle “poses a VERY HIGH risk of extreme, impactful, and unprecedented weather over many regions of the North Island from Sunday to Tuesday.”

Gabrielle is already being felt in the northern region of the country’s North Island.

Weather forecasters predict the cyclone will spread south to the northern parts of South Island.

Significant heavy rains and damaging winds are forecast for many locations in northern and central New Zealand, creating conditions that could cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Damage to roads could isolate some communities, according to the weather service.

Severe gale warnings are also in effect for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula. Weather forecasters say wind in this area could cause widespread damage and power outages.

Last month Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, experienced record rainfall, causing severe flooding that killed four people.