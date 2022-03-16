New Zealand to Bring Forward COVID-19 Border Reopening

SYDNEY — New Zealand has brought forward plans to allow in international travelers after more than two years of COVID-19 border closures.

Most international travelers have been banned from New Zealand since March 2020. Border closures and strict lockdowns were at the heart of a COVID elimination strategy that did work, initially. However, New Zealand’s defenses were eventually overwhelmed by the delta and omicron variants.

Daily case numbers are now above 20,000. Just a few weeks ago they were below 1,000. Even so, the government says it is able to bring forward its plans to reopen the borders by several weeks because of New Zealand’s “strong health response” to COVID-19, including high rates of vaccinations. It has recorded only about 115 deaths during the pandemic, according to official figures.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it is time to reconnect with the rest of the world.

“We have now received guidance that it is safe to significantly bring forward the next stage of border reopening work to welcome back our tourists,” she said. “In doing so, we are sending a very clear message that we are accelerating our economic recovery. Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop COVID-19, over two years ago, and its reopening will spur our economic recovery throughout the remainder of the year.”



In February, New Zealand said international tourists would be able to return from July, but said this date would likely be moved forwards.



It now has.



Tourists from about 60 countries, including Canada, Britain and the United States, will be permitted to enter in early May.



Australians will be allowed to travel to New Zealand without needing to quarantine or isolate from April 13.



All visitors must be vaccinated and provide a negative COVID-19 test before departing for New Zealand.



Travel industry officials in New Zealand have welcomed the accelerated reopening of the borders.

Government figures have shown that tourism generated more than 5% of the country’s national income, or GDP, before the pandemic, and employed 8% of the workforce.