Nicaragua is in one of its worst political crises in recent history. Violence between government forces and citizens has left more than 350 dead, according the U.S. Department of State. Vice President Mike Pence has accused President Daniel Ortega's government of carrying out "state-sponsored violence" against its own people and demanded the country hold early elections. As Cristina Caicedo Smit reports, the Nicaraguan president rejects the allegations and the calls to move up the vote.