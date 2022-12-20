Accessibility links

Niger Official Urges International Community to Make Climate Loss Fund Operational

The "loss and damage" fund agreed to last month at the COP27 climate conference aims for rich nations to help those that have borne the brunt of their global- warming emissions. In Niger, climate change has fueled desertification and conflict as communities compete for dwindling resources. Henry Wilkins visits a community that is demonstrating how more funding can make a difference and speaks to the country’s environment minister.

