Dubochet, Frank and Henderson Awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry

  • VOA News
The names of Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson are displayed on the screen during the announcement of the winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017, in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2017.

Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for their work to simplify and improve the imaging of biomolecules.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award Wednesday along with its $1.1 million prize.

The scientists developed a way to generate three-dimensional images of molecules, which the academy said has brought biochemistry "into a new era."

"Researchers can now freeze biochemicals mid-movement and visualize processes they have never previously seen, which is decisive for both the basic understanding of life's chemistry and for the development of pharmaceuticals," the academy said.

