North American Leaders Resolve to Work on Challenges of Migration, Drugs and More

The leaders of the U.S., Mexico and Canada say they are working together on some of the biggest challenges their continent faces, among them: irregular migration, drug trafficking, trade agreements in the face of Chinese competition and unity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the solutions — and the leaders’ views of them — are not so straightforward. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from the summit of North American leaders in Mexico City.

