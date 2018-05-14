Reports: North Korean Envoys Visit China

A delegation from North Korea arrived in Beijing Monday for talks, according to news outlets in Japan and South Korea.

The North Korean envoys went to the Diaoyutai state guesthouse after their arrival.

The visit comes a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the northeastern port city of Dalian, their second meeting since late March. It also follows a visit to Pyongyang by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The arrival of the North Korean delegation is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic moves in recent weeks, spurred by a new and sudden period of detente between North and South Korea, capped by last month's historic summit between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Both leaders pledged to work towards denuclearizing the Korean peninsula and reaching an eventual peace deal.

Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold an unprecedented summit on June 12 in Singapore.