North Korea Mounts Military Parade

North Korea's leader presided Sunday over a huge military parade, marking the North's 70th anniversary.

Kim Jong Un did not, however, address the crowd assembled in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.

The parade featured tanks, missiles and a multitude of goose-stepping units from all branches of the military.

This year's celebration, however, did not feature the isolated nation's most advanced missiles.

Photo Gallery: N. Korea Holds Military Parade to Mark 70th Anniversary

Instead, the emphasis this year was on civilian measures focused on building the North's economy.

The military parade happened at a particularly sensitive time for North Korea. The North is attempting to ease tensions with the U.S., following the historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year in Singapore.

Both leaders want agreements made before beginning a new round of talks. Washington wants North Korea to commit to denuclearization, while Pyongyang is demanding security assurances and other concessions in advance of dismantling its nuclear arsenal.