North Korea's Kim Dismisses Top General, Calls for War Preparations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and expansion of military drills, state media KCNA reported Thursday.

Kim made the comments at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, which discussed plans for countermeasures to deter North Korea's enemies, which it did not name, the report said.

General Ri Yong Gil was named to replace the military’s top general, chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il, KCNA reported, without elaborating. It was unclear if Ri would retain his role as defense minister.

Kim also set a target for the expansion of weapons production capacity, the report said, without providing details. Last week he visited weapons factories where he called for more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built.

Photos released by KCNA showed Kim pointing at Seoul and areas surrounding the South Korean capital on a map.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, rockets and missiles. Russia and North Korea have denied those claims.

Kim also called for the military to conduct drills with the country's latest weapons and equipment to keep its forces ready for combat, the report said.

North Korea is set to stage a militia parade on Sept. 9, marking the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic. North Korea has a number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces.

The U.S. and South Korea are scheduled to hold military drills between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, which the North sees as a threat to its security.