As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversaries, Postwar Military Taboos Break Amid Threats From China, North Korea

Japan is this week marking the anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, which killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and brought an end to World War II. Japan’s postwar constitution curtailed its armed forces and renounced war as a right of the nation. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from Hiroshima, growing threats from neighboring China and North Korea have a prompted a radical change of course.