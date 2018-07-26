Accessibility links

Report: North Korea to Hand Over Remains of US War Dead Soon

  • VOA News
The list of the U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War is displayed at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2018. South Korea's Yonhap news service said North Korea is preparing to return remains of U.S. war dead on Frida

South Korea’s Yonhap news service says North Korea is preparing to transfer the remains of U.S. service members killed in the Korean War more than six decades ago.

Yonhap says it learned from a South Korean diplomatic source that North Korea recently took two truckloads of wooden boxes from U.S. officials.

The remains will be placed in the boxes and handed over to the United States this Friday, which marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 war that split the communist North and the democratic South.

Yonhap said a U.S. transport plane will fly to North Korea’s northeastern city of Wosnan to accept the remains and transport them to Osan Air Base near Seoul. They will then be flown to Hawaii, where they will undergo DNA analysis.

The transfer fulfills an agreement made last month between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump during their historic meeting in Singapore.

