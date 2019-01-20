North Korean Art Troupe to Visit China

A North Korean art troupe will visit China starting on Wednesday, Chinese state media said on Sunday.

The troupe will be led by Ri Su Yong, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee and director of its International Department, the official Xinhua news agency said, without providing other details.

China has sought to remain front and center in diplomatic efforts over Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the fourth time earlier this month, ahead of Kim's second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The White House said on Friday the summit between Trump and Kim will be held in late February.

An all-female North Korean pop band formed by Kim abruptly cancelled a Beijing concert and headed back home to Pyongyang without performing in late 2015.