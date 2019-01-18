Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Speculation Grows Over Second Trump-Kim Summit

FILE - President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, left, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2018.

See comments

WHITE HOUSE — 

U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting North Korea's top nuclear envoy Friday at the White House Oval Office to discuss efforts to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear program.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump and Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Workers Party of Korea and chairman of the Korea Asia Pacific Peace Committee, will "discuss relations between the two countries and continued progress on North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearization."

FILE - A TV shows a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, while people listen to Kim's New Year's speech, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 1, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Talks Between US, NKorea Take Place in Sweden

General Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean spymaster who is often referred to as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man, is reported to be bringing Trump a personal letter from Kim. The meeting adds to speculation that Washington and Pyongyang could soon announce a second summit between the two leaders.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo escorts Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's lead negotiator in nuclear diplomacy with the United States, into talks at a hotel in Washington, Jan. 18, 2019.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo escorts Kim Yong Chol, North Korea's lead negotiator in nuclear diplomacy with the United States, into talks at a hotel in Washington, Jan. 18, 2019.

Earlier Friday, Kim Yong Chol met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a Washington hotel. The meeting's aim was to revive nuclear negotiations which have been postponed for months over what U.S. officials say is Pyongyang's refusal to meet Washington's demand for a detailed inventory of its nuclear and missile programs.

Pompeo did not respond to journalists' questions about the meeting.

Speculation abounds regarding a second Trump-Kim summit. American media reports have quoted sources saying it could happen around March or April with Danang, Vietnam, being discussed as one of the likely venues.

Denuclearization

On several occasions Trump has expressed his confidence on North Korean denuclearization. "With North Korea, we have a very good dialogue," he said Jan. 6, adding that it's "very special" and that with "anybody else but me, you'd be in war right now."

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island, Singapore, June 12, 2018.
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island, Singapore, June 12, 2018.

But critics point out that Pyongyang has not taken measurable steps toward disarmament since the first Trump-Kim historic summit in Singapore last June.

At the United Nations on Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged both countries to continue talks.

"We believe it's high time to make sure the negotiations between the United States and the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea start again seriously and that a road map is clearly defined for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Guterres told reporters. "We won't advocate for any anticipation of other measures before a clear negotiation is put in place, aiming at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a road map."

Margaret Besheer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

  • 16x9 Image

    Patsy Widakuswara

    Patsy Widakuswara is VOA's Senior White House Correspondent. She joined Voice of America in March 2003. With over 20 years experience in international broadcast journalism, she currently reports via multi-media platforms from the White House where she focuses on delivering informative, engaging U.S. content to an international audience.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG