North Korean Defectors Worry Nuclear Deal Will Overlook Atrocities

High-level North and South Korea officials held talks at a border village Thursday and agreed on April 27 as the date for an inter-Korean summit. The discussions are the latest in a series of diplomatic initiatives by Pyongyang to resolve an international dispute over the North's nuclear program, including leader Kim Jong Un's surprise visit this week to China and an anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in May. But North Korean defectors are voicing concern that the repression and longstanding human rights violations committed by the leadership in Pyongyang will be forgotten during the North's diplomatic "charm offensive." VOA’s Brian Padden reports from Seoul.