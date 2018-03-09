White House: Trump Accepts North Korean Invitation for Talks

The White House says President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to talks from North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un, but that all sanctions against the North will stay in place.

Kim expressed his desire to meet with Trump through South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong. Chung made the historic and stunning announcement Thursday night outside the White House.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet that Trump and Kim would meet at a time and place to be determined.

"We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain," Sanders said.

Chung briefly appeared outside the White House Thursday to say Kim is eager to meet with Trump as soon as possible. He also said Kim is committed to refrain from nuclear and missile tests.

Chung said Trump told him he would like to meet with Kim by May.

The South Korean official also announced U.S.-South Korean military exercises near the Korean Peninsula will take place in April as planned and that Kim understands the exercises must continue.

Chung was in Washington Thursday to brief U.S. officials about his talks with Kim this week in Pyongyang.