Northern Ivory Coast: Militias Supplement Security as Further Instability Looms

Northern Ivory Coast: Militias Supplement Security as Further Instability Looms

In remote areas of northern Ivory Coast, militiamen known as Dozos are supplementing state security amid the threat of further instability. Analysts warn a weak rule of law and intercommunal tensions could lead to increased tensions. Groups linked to Islamic State and al-Qaida based in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali have carried out attacks in Ivory Coast multiple times in the last two years. Henry Wilkins reports from Korhogo.

