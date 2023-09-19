Accessibility links

Northwestern University Has Tips for International Students

FILE - Students walk on the campus of Miami Dade College, in Miami, Oct. 23, 2018.

The Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper at Northwestern University, has advice for international students bound for the U.S.

The tips include:

  • Familiarizing yourself with the restrictions that come with an F-1 visa holder.
  • Tapping on-campus resources like the Office of International Students for support.

Read the full story here. (August 2023)

Want to Study STEM in the US? Here’s What You Need to Know

FILE - The National Ignition Facility’s preamplifier module increases the laser energy as it travels to the Target Chamber in an undated photograph at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Programs focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are popular among foreign students looking to study in the U.S. After School Africa takes a look at some of the reasons why these paths are popular and gives a rundown of study options. Read more here. (August 2023)

Health Check: Vaccinations International Students Need for the US

FILE - A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022.

Telangana Today, an Indian news outlet, has a rundown on the immunizations international students must receive to study in the U.S.

"Vaccination is mandatory for students of all levels, including undergraduates, graduates, and doctoral candidates, regardless of their residential status," the story notes. Get the full list here. (August 2023)

How International Students Can Feel More at Home in US

FILE - College students enjoy the outdoors at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 1, 2022. College campuses throughout the U.S. are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Indian news outlet Telangana Today has some tips on how international students can acclimate to life in the United States.

They include:

  • Attending welcome-week events organized by the university.
  • Taking advantage of support services offered by the school's international student office.
  • Joining clubs and organizations.

Read the full article here. (August 2023)

Tool Compares States’ Education Programs

FILE - In this May 17, 2018, photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

U.S. states differ in education levels, college faculty pay, student enrollments, and more. This tool from the Chronicle of Higher Education lets you quickly compare them. (August 2023)

