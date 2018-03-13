Notable Firings and Resignations From Trump's White House

Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on January 20, 2017.



March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson



March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee



March 6, 2018: Economic adviser Gary Cohn



Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks



Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel



Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Ron Porter



Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman



Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell



Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price



Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka



Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon



July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci



July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus



July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer



May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke



May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey



March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh



Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn