Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Notable Firings and Resignations From Trump's White House

  • Associated Press
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport in Djibouti, March 9, 2018.

Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on January 20, 2017.

March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee

March 6, 2018: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks

Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel

Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Ron Porter

Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer

May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke

May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh

Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG