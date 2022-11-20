Accessibility links

November 20, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

U.S. actor Morgan Freeman (L) and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah attend the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Ecuador&#39;s Enner Valencia falls, fouled by Qatar&#39;s goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
General view of a silhouette of fans outside the stadium before the match between Qatar and Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
