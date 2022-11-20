Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 20, 2022
November 20, 2022 1:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. actor Morgan Freeman (L) and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah attend the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
2
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
3
Ecuador's Enner Valencia falls, fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, during a World Cup group A soccer match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
4
General view of a silhouette of fans outside the stadium before the match between Qatar and Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
November 20, 2022
