Nuclear Disaster Concerns Mount at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Plant

April 26th marks the anniversary of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine - the biggest disaster at a nuclear power plant in history. Experts say four nuclear power plants currently operating in Ukraine are at risk due to the war. The one under the biggest threat is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which has been occupied by Russian troops for more than a year. For VOA, Lesia Bakalets reports from Warsaw, Poland. Camera: Daniil Batushchak

