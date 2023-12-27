Accessibility links

NY Times Sues OpenAI, Microsoft for Allegedly Infringing Copyrighted Work

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building on May 6, 2021, in New York. The Times filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft on Dec. 27, 2023, seeking to end the practice of using its published material to train chatbots.
The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday, accusing them of using millions of the newspaper's articles without permission to help train artificial intelligence technologies.

The Times said it is the first major U.S. media organization to sue OpenAI and Microsoft, which created ChatGPT and other AI platforms, over copyright issues.

"Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment," according to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

The Times is not seeking a specific amount of damages but said it believes OpenAI and Microsoft have caused "billions of dollars" in damages for illegally copying and using its works.

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

