A New York disc jockey wearing a policeman's uniform. The outfit is not a costume, it's the work uniform of New York City Police officer who takes his hobby as a DJ seriously. Lieutenant Acu Rhodes says it started as a casual pastime, but quickly became a serious devotion. So serious that Rhodes, or DJ Ace, turned it into part of the NYPD's community policing outreach. Evgeny Maslv reports from New York City, in this story narrated by Anna Rice.