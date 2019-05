Tensions are rising again in Nicaragua, more than a year since the start of a political crisis that has rocked the Central American nation. The Organization of American States and opposition groups are calling on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to release more than 500 political prisoners. And the U.S. State Department is demanding an investigation of the death of one prisoner, an American citizen. From Masaya, Nicaragua, Donaldo Hernández filed this report narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.