Harvey Weinstein, one of Hollywood's most powerful men, is now disgraced and may eventually face criminal charges involving decades of alleged sexual harassment. Weinstein's studio has put out blockbuster movies such as "Gangs of New York," "Pulp Fiction" and "The King's Speech." VOA's Carolyn Presutti takes a look at whether the conversation on unwanted sexual advances is changing in the United States and how that affects the issue globally.